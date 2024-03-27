Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani oil prices go down

Oil&Gas Materials 27 March 2024 09:16 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on March 26 fell by $0.29, compared to the previous figure, and amounted to $88.3 per barrel, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan decreased by $0.3 (to $86.76 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $69.26 per barrel, which is $0.4 less than the previous price.

In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea fell by $0.37 on March 26 compared to the previous indication, to $86.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on March 27.

