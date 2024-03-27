Azerbaijani oil prices go down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on March 26 fell by $0.29, compared to the previous figure, and amounted to $88.3 per barrel, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan decreased by $0.3 (to $86.76 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $69.26 per barrel, which is $0.4 less than the previous price.

In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea fell by $0.37 on March 26 compared to the previous indication, to $86.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on March 27.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel