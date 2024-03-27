Turkmenistan and Pakistan weigh in on TAPI pipeline endeavor

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 27. Turkmenistan and Pakistan discussed the implementation of the Turkmenistan - Afghanistan - Pakistan - India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, Trend reports.

According to official information, these issues were discussed during the meeting of the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Islamabad Atajan Movlamov with the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) of Pakistan Musadik Masood Malik.

During the meeting, the Minister announced Pakistan's intention to continue strengthening partnership relations between the participating countries in this project.

He confirmed that the TAPI project is one of the key projects for Pakistan, and the country is determined to complete its implementation.

Meanwhile, during Musadik Masood Malik's previous tenure as minister, the TAPI project received significant momentum in Pakistan.

It is expected that the TAPI gas pipeline will annually transport 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas along an 1800-kilometer route from Turkmen Galkynysh, the second largest gas field in the world, to the Indian city of Fazilka, located near the border of India with Pakistan.