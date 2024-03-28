Turkmenistan expresses readiness to expand energy supply diversity across ECO region

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 28. Turkmenistan expressed readiness to diversify energy supplies to the countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Trend reports.

According to an official source, this was stated by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a meeting in Ashgabat city with ECO Secretary General Khusrav Noziri.

"Having huge reserves of natural gas, our country is ready to significantly diversify its supplies, including to consumers and transit countries in the ECO space," the president said.

He noted that one of the priority areas of partnership between Turkmenistan and the ECO is the energy sector, where there are prospects for increasing cooperation.

At the same time, during the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for multifaceted cooperation between Turkmenistan and the ECO.

They noted that the positive experience of joint work accumulated over the past years serves as a reliable basis here, in connection with which President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that, advocating further intensification of productive cooperation within the organization, Turkmenistan seeks to enhance the effectiveness of this multilateral structure.

Meanwhile, the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a regional intergovernmental organization that brings together Asian and Middle Eastern countries to promote economic cooperation, trade and investment development, and to strengthen political and cultural ties among members.

The ECO Secretary General arrived in Ashgabat city to participate in an international conference on 'Main Directions and Potential for Tourism Development in Turkmenistan', which was actively attended by representatives of ministries and departments of Turkmenistan, as well as representatives of leading tourism organizations.

