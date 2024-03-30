Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit receives full support to boost oil and gas production

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 30. Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit State Concern is actively provided with everything necessary to increase the production of oil and gas deposits, Trend reports.

According to the official source, this was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Government of Turkmenistan Batyr Amanov at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held on March 15 this year.

At the meeting, Amanov, reporting on the state of affairs in the supervised structures, reported on measures to provide the Turkmennebit State Concern with the necessary products, including pipe products used in drilling, development, and overhaul of oil and gas wells.

"Under the leadership of the head of state, Turkmenistan is implementing a comprehensive strategy aimed at diversifying the fuel and energy sector, modernizing its infrastructure, and widely introducing innovative methods and advanced technologies into practice," he said.

He noted that practical steps are being taken in this direction to strengthen the material and technical base of the Turkmennebit State Concern and to increase the efficiency of the work carried out by its divisions, as provided for in the plan for the current year.

Meanwhile, data from the Turkmengaz State Concern indicates that Turkmenistan's hydrocarbon resources are estimated to exceed 71 billion tons of oil equivalent.

This includes over 20 billion tons of oil and more than 50 trillion cubic meters of natural gas.

