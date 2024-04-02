Turkmenistan, Pakistan aim for swift completion of TAPI pipeline project

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 2. Turkmenistan and Pakistan expressed their desire to complete the TAPI gas pipeline project as soon as possible, Trend reports.

According to an official source, this desire was expressed during a meeting between the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, and the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Islamabad, Atajan Movlamov.

During the meeting, both sides expressed their desire to complete the construction of the TAPI gas pipeline as soon as possible, which will not only support the economy of Pakistan but also help meet its energy needs.

President Zardari stated that Pakistan attaches special importance to its bilateral ties with Turkmenistan in view of the centuries-old historical, cultural, and religious ties and wishes to expand high-level exchanges in order to give new impetus to bilateral relations.

He called for the early conclusion of a transit trade agreement with Turkmenistan to further enhance bilateral cooperation, which will expand trade, strengthen regional ties, and boost economic activity in the region.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the TAPI gas pipeline will annually transport 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas along an 1800-kilometer route from Turkmen Galkynysh, the second largest gas field in the world, to the Indian city of Fazilka, located near the border of India with Pakistan.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel