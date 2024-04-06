Azerbaijani oil prices go up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on April 5 increased by $2.77, standing at $94.72 per barrel, compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by $2.76 (to $93.12 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $76.25 per barrel, which is $2.94 more than the previous price.

Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea rose by $2.87 on April 5, compared to the previous indication, to $93.31.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on April 6.

