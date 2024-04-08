ITOCHU launches new platform to address construction challenges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. In response to the pressing challenges facing Japan's construction and planning industry, ITOCHU Corporation, headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo and led by President & COO Keita Ishii, has unveiled Sekkei Community – a groundbreaking platform aimed at bridging architects and structural material manufacturers, Trend reports via the company.

Sekkei Community serves as a nexus for architects to access up-to-the-minute insights on structural materials and methodologies. ITOCHU's meticulous development of the platform involved extensive consultations with over 150 industry players to grasp market demands and tailor the platform accordingly. Through Sekkei Community, architects can directly engage with structural material manufacturers, facilitating seamless consultations, collaboration requests, and procurement estimates from multiple entities.

Moreover, the platform promises manufacturers early insights into potential projects, fostering lucrative sales opportunities. While currently focusing on structural materials, ITOCHU envisions expanding the platform's services to encompass diverse domains like design planning, energy conservation, and civil infrastructure.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn