Azerbaijani oil prices decline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on April 17 decreased by $1.53, standing at $91.53 per barrel, compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan declined by $1.45 (to $89.85 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $72.41 per barrel, which is $1.62 lower than the previous price.

On April 17, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea fell by $1.63 from the previous indication, reaching $89.66.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on April 18.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel