Azerbaijani oil prices go up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on April 19 increased by $0.31, standing at $88.82 per barrel, compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by $0.35 (to $87.19 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $71.05 per barrel, which is $0.32 more than the previous price.

Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by $0.07 on April 19, compared to the previous indication, to $88.02.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on April 20.

