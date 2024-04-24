Turkmenistan ramps up fuel and energy sector's potential

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 24. Turkmenistan is systematically increasing the potential of its fuel and energy sector, Trend reports.

This was stated by the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, in an address to the participants of the International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan's Energy Sector, which began its work today in Paris.

"We are consistently and systematically increasing the potential of the fuel and energy sector by investing significant funds in this area in accordance with the goals of the state's energy strategy, which allows us to significantly increase the return on exploration and increase the volume of oil and gas production and refining," he said.

He noted that in order to achieve these goals, the country intends to further increase the competitiveness of the products produced by the complex and achieve their compliance with international standards by improving quality, introducing the best scientific developments and advanced technologies into production, and following the requirements of environmental safety in the development of hydrocarbon resources.

"The international forum will allow us to consider the problems of developing hydrocarbon deposits, the prospects for exporting natural gas through gas pipelines, and priorities for investments in the geochemical sector. Its participants, in particular specialized specialists, will be able to discuss the creation of new production clusters in the oil and gas industry, electric power industry, construction, and other industrial sectors, as well as offer relevant ideas," Berdimuhamedov added.

Meanwhile, the purpose of this event is to increase the chances of attracting foreign direct investment in all segments of the energy sector of Turkmenistan and improve the regional debate on the future sustainable development of energy.

