Azerbaijani SOCAR, Baker Hughes making electric submersible pump assembly, service center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Azneft Production Association, part of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), and Baker Hughes company have agreed to establish a joint center for the assembly and service of electric submersible pumps (ESP) in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via SOCAR.

"On May 22 in Baku, a ceremony was held to sign the 'Letter of Commitment for the Implementation of ESP Technology in Azerbaijan' by Baker Hughes and the creation of a joint center of excellence in the country for the assembly, repair, and maintenance of electric submersible pumps," SOCAR pointed out.

The relevant agreement was signed by Baker Hughes' Director for the Caspian Region Carlo Beltrame, and the General Director of SOCAR's Azneft Ali Gurbanov.

"An agreement has also been reached with Baker Hughes to enhance efficiency and increase hydrocarbon production by optimizing all production processes," SOCAR added.

To note, Baker Hughes is a leading global provider of oil and gas services (including drilling, reserve evaluation, and field development).

Electric submersible pumps are used worldwide in deep and inclined oil wells, as well as in highly watered wells.

