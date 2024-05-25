Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Oil prices have declined this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis, produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field, fell by $0.59 (0.7 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $83.56 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $84.95 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $82.46 per barrel.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan averaged $81.6 per barrel this week, down $0.93, or 1.12 percent, from last week. The maximum price was $83.25 per barrel and the minimum was $80.43 per barrel.

The URALS crude oil price decreased by $0.41 (0.62 percent) from last week to $65.61 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $66.75 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $64.77 per barrel.

Dated Brent benchmark crude oil price decreased by $0.82 (1.01 percent) to $80.86 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $82.33 per barrel, and the minimum - $79.72 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 20.05.2024 21.05.2024 22.05.2024 23.05.2024 24.05.2024 Average price Azeri LT CIF $84,95 $84,23 $83,54 $82,64 $82,46 $83,56 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $83,25 $82,21 $81,51 $80,59 $80,43 $81,60 Urals (EX NOVO) $66,75 $66,05 $65,51 $64,77 $64,95 $65,61 Dated Brent $82,33 $81,50 $80,73 $79,72 $80,01 $80,86

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel