Azerbaijani oil falls in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on May 3 decreased by $3.5, standing at $79.25 per barrel, compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

Concurrently, Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan saw a $3.47 decline in price (to $77.28 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $63.6 per barrel, which is $3.5 less than the previous price.

On May 3, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by $3.41 from the previous indication, reaching $76.77.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on May 4.

