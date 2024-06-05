EU needs to adapt its internal energy infrastructure - directorate-general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Alterations to EU domestic infrastructure are necessary for gas source diversification and security, European Commission Director of the Energy Platform Task Force and International Relations–Directorate−General for Energy Cristina Lobillo Borrero said during the "International Cooperation for Energy Security and Sustainability" plenary panel at the 29th Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Important steps must be taken to diversify and secure new EU gas sources. Foremost among them is the adaptation of our domestic infrastructure to accommodate a greater gas influx. Importantly, we are not just aiming to increase the total volume, but also to replace Russian gas. Given that Russian gas primarily arrives via pipelines, collaborative efforts with the European Union are underway to ensure the optimal functioning of key interconnections. This enables smooth gas distribution to nations most reliant on Russian gas," she stressed.

To note, over 600 delegates are participating in the forum, which started on June 5, representing a diverse range of countries including Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Georgia, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, the UAE, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK, the US, and Uzbekistan. This year's forum boasts a record number of speakers, totaling 81.

The Forum's agenda will address energy issues of significance for Azerbaijan and the broader Caspian region, focusing primarily on considerations and financing related to energy security, energy transition, and green energy projects.

