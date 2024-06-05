COP29 in Azerbaijan destined for success - Gas Exporting Countries Forum SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. COP29 is bound for success, Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Mohamed Hamel said during the "International Cooperation for Energy Security and Sustainability" plenary panel at the 29th Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"I extend my congratulations to Azerbaijan for hosting COP29. I'm pleased to see that COP29 preparations are progressing well under COP29 President-designate Mukhtar Babayev, whom I saw yesterday. COP29 is already on the path to success. It will usher in new technologies, and I extend my best wishes to Azerbaijan for success in this endeavor. Here's to a fruitful climate conference," he emphasized.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

