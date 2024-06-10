Azerbaijan particularizes cooperation with Albania

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The commenced increase of Trans-Adriatic Pipeline's (TAP) output power by 1.2 billion cubic meters and the implementation of gasification projects will make Albania the seventh European country to be supplied with Azerbaijani gas, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry's statement following the first meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries.

During a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Albania-Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Belinda Balluku, the commission's co-chair, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov, said that from 2026, annual supplies of Azerbaijani gas to Albania are expected in the amount of about 200 million cubic meters through the expanded TAP.

An informed source explained that these 200 million cubic meters per year are intended for a new heating station being built in Albania near TAP (built by a Greek company).

According to the source, the remaining one billion cubic meters of gas through the expanded TAP will be transited through Albania to the EU, and the Azerbaijan Gas Supply Company (gas from the Shah Deniz field) is responsible for this supply.

The statement said that during TAP construction across Albania, the country made investments worth 1.5 billion euros, while transit tax payments will amount to 285 million euros over 25 years, and social commitments - 14 million euros.

Both ministers discussed in Baku the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan's assistance in gasifying the Albanian city of Korca, as well as studying the prospects for using the Albanian gas storage facility in the city of Dumrea.

"Azerbaijan-Albania relations have risen to a new level based on active political dialogue and dynamically developing cooperation. Eight documents are planned to be discussed. In bilateral and European contexts, energy has been viewed as a strategically important direction in partnership," the statement pointed out.

Shahbazov added that the COP29 event to be held this year under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan would once again be another opportunity for the solidarity of countries supporting each other in the international arena.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel