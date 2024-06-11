Azerbaijan ranks among top gas suppliers to Türkiye in 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Azerbaijan ranked among the TOP-3 gas suppliers to Türkiye in 2023, selling it 10.25 billion cubic meters (bcm), or 20.32 percent of the total volume of gas received by Türkiye from all suppliers, Trend reports via a report by the Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

The EPDK report's data showed that the volume of gas supplied from Azerbaijan to Türkiye in 2023 exceeded the 2022 figure by 17.8 percent.

The leader in gas supplies to Türkiye last year was Russia, with 42.27 percent of the total volume of gas purchased by Türkiye.

Algeria accounted for 11.86 percent, while the remaining suppliers were Iran, Qatar, and other countries.

To note, Azerbaijan exported 8.7 bcm of gas to Türkiye in 2022.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel