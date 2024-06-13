Turkmenistan gives green light to foster co-work with Malaysian PETRONAS

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 13. Turkmenistan confirmed its readiness to develop cooperation with the Malaysian Petronas oil and gas company, Trend reports.

According to an official source, this commitment was confirmed by Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during a meeting with the CEO of PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd by Ismadi Bin Ismail.

The meeting's participants took note of the expanding nature of trade and economic links between the two nations.

In this regard, the significant contribution of Malaysian companies to the expansion of the partnership in this industry was highlighted.

At the same time, it was emphasized that one of the promising areas of Turkmen-Malaysian relations is the fuel and energy complex, where Berdimuhamedov highly appreciated the fruitful nature of the partnership established between Turkmenistan and PETRONAS.

Meanwhile, the Turkmengaz State Concern estimates the nation's hydrocarbon resources at over 71 billion tons of oil equivalent. This volume includes more than 20 billion tons of oil and more than 50 trillion cubic meters of natural gas.