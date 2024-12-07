Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Oil&Gas Materials 7 December 2024 18:02 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. This week has seen diverse price dynamics in oil prices, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field grew by 29 cents (0.39 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $75.28 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $76.31 per barrel, while the minimum price was $74.19 per barrel.

The Azeri Light crude oil price averaged $73.99 per barrel FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan this week, which is 27 cents (0.37 percent) more than last week. The highest price was $75.04 per barrel, and the lowest was $72.89 per barrel.

The URALS crude oil price declined by 30 cents (0.5 percent) from last week to $60.49 per barrel. The top price for URALS reached $61.56 per barrel, and the lowest price reached $59.29 per barrel.

The benchmark Dated Brent crude oil average price went down by 27 cents (0.37 percent) to $73.93 per barrel. The peak price for Dated Brent reached $75.02 per barrel, and the minimum was $72.74 per barrel.

Oil grade/date

02.12.2024

03.12.2024

04.12.2024

05.12.2024

06.12.2024

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$74.19

$76.05

$76.31

$75.4

$74.43

$75.28

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$72.89

$74.75

$75.04

$74.12

$73.15

$73.99

Urals (EX NOVO)

$59.73

$61.56

$61.48

$60.41

$59.29

$60.49

Dated Brent

$73.04

$75.02

$74.94

$73.89

$72.74

$73.93

