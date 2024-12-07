Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. This week has seen diverse price dynamics in oil prices, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field grew by 29 cents (0.39 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $75.28 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $76.31 per barrel, while the minimum price was $74.19 per barrel.
The Azeri Light crude oil price averaged $73.99 per barrel FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan this week, which is 27 cents (0.37 percent) more than last week. The highest price was $75.04 per barrel, and the lowest was $72.89 per barrel.
The URALS crude oil price declined by 30 cents (0.5 percent) from last week to $60.49 per barrel. The top price for URALS reached $61.56 per barrel, and the lowest price reached $59.29 per barrel.
The benchmark Dated Brent crude oil average price went down by 27 cents (0.37 percent) to $73.93 per barrel. The peak price for Dated Brent reached $75.02 per barrel, and the minimum was $72.74 per barrel.
|
Oil grade/date
|
02.12.2024
|
03.12.2024
|
04.12.2024
|
05.12.2024
|
06.12.2024
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$74.19
|
$76.05
|
$76.31
|
$75.4
|
$74.43
|
$75.28
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$72.89
|
$74.75
|
$75.04
|
$74.12
|
$73.15
|
$73.99
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$59.73
|
$61.56
|
$61.48
|
$60.41
|
$59.29
|
$60.49
|
Dated Brent
|
$73.04
|
$75.02
|
$74.94
|
$73.89
|
$72.74
|
$73.93
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel