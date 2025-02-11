Axpo extends 7B euros credit facility to 2028

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Axpo announced today that it has successfully extended its unsecured revolving committed credit facility of EUR 7.0 billion by one year, pushing the maturity to February 2028, Trend reports via the company.

The facility, initially agreed upon a year ago, involves an international syndicate of more than 30 banks.

The key terms of the credit facility remain unchanged, allowing Axpo to use the funds flexibly for bank guarantees, loans, and financing current business operations and growth initiatives. As a sustainability-linked facility, the interest rate is tied to Axpo’s performance in expanding renewable energy, increasing the proportion of women in management, and employing apprentices.

“We are pleased to receive the support and confidence of all banks involved,” said Axpo Group CFO Harald Gauck. “The successful extension of this credit line is a clear sign that the capital and financial markets trust Axpo’s business model, strategy, and vision. This facility enhances our financial flexibility and ensures continued investment in innovative projects for a sustainable future.”

