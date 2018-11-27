Gold, silver, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan

27 November 2018 10:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Taleh Mursagulov - Trend:

Precious metal prices mostly decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 27, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 5.4825 manats to 2,077.349 manats per ounce in the country on Nov. 27 compared to the price on Nov. 26.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1821 manats to 24.2114 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 4.4455 manats to 1,433.1 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 27.1915 manats to 1,952.0505 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Nov. 27, 2018

Nov. 26, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,077.349

2,082.8315

Silver

XAG

24.2114

24.3935

Platinum

XPT

1,433.1

1,437.5455

Palladium

XPD

1,952.0505

1,924.859

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Nov. 27)

