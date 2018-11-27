Kazakh currency down by almost 7 tenge in two days

27 November 2018 09:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Rashid Shirinov – Trend:

The weighted average US dollar rate in the morning session of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on Nov. 27 amounted to 373.23 tenge, Kazakh media reported.

Thus, the national currency of Kazakhstan has depreciated by 2.93 tenge against the US dollar compared to the morning session of Nov. 26 (370.3 tenge per US dollar).

At today's morning trading session of the US dollar, the minimum rate was 372 tenge per US dollar and the maximum rate was 374 tenge, while the closing rate was 373 tenge per dollar.

The trading volume amounted to $38.35 million, while the number of currency transactions totaled 87.

Meanwhile, the official rate by the National Bank of Kazakhstan on Nov. 27 is 371.03 tenge per US dollar. In the exchange offices of Astana and Almaty, the maximum selling rate of the US currency is 376.2 tenge.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @ShirinovRashid

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakh currency loses over 4 tenge against US dollar
Finance 26 November 09:52
Kazakh tenge slightly up against US dollar over week
Finance 24 November 09:44
Kazakhs slow down on foreign currency purchases
Finance 23 November 16:07
Kazakh currency gains 1 more tenge against US dollar
Finance 23 November 10:54
Kazakh currency recovers over 1 tenge from US dollar
Finance 22 November 09:54
Kazakhstan National Bank chairman talks inflation expectations
Finance 21 November 11:23
Latest
Coca-Cola fulfills its social obligations to Uzbekistan
Economy news 11:20
Charge d'affaires: Spain supports peaceful solution of Karabakh conflict based on int’l law
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:17
Ministry: Russia's MegaFon not doing illegal activity on occupied Azerbaijani lands (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:09
Heydar Aliyev Airport can serve as hub to bring tourists from Caspian region to Spain: charge d'affaires
Tourism 11:08
Sudan denies it will follow Chad in establishing ties with Israel
Israel 11:04
Russia’s Pacific Fleet ships arrive on visit to Singapore
Russia 10:52
Tesla China sales plunge 70 percent in October
US 10:47
Official talks latest on Iran-Azerbaijan railway
Economy news 10:46
CEO: Saudi Aramco plans gas investments of $150 billion over next decade
Arab World 10:41