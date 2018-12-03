Turkmenistan, EBRD mulling co-operation strategy

3 December 2018 09:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Dec. 3

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A meeting with Regional Director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for Central Asia Neil McKain was held in Turkmenistan, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message.

According to the message, the sides reviewed the draft strategy for Turkmenistan for 2019-2024 proposed by EBRD.

Moreover, the representatives of the delegations exchanged views on the issues and regional cooperation between Turkmenistan and EBRD, the message said.

As of June, EBRD invested more than 250 million euros in various sectors of the Turkmen economy within 65 investment projects throughout the country and supported more than 200 enterprises within consulting projects.

