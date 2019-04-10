Gold rises in price in Azerbaijan

10 April 2019 10:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

Trend:

Gold prices increased in Azerbaijan on April 10 compared to the prices on April 9, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 5.2785 manats to 2,214.2415 manats per ounce in the country on April 10 compared to the price on April 9.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1211manats to 25.824 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 21.08 manats to 1,514.717 manats in the country.

The price of palladium increased by 18.156 manats to 2,363.425 manats.

Precious metals

April 10, 2019

April 9, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,214.2415

2,208.963

Silver

XAG

25.824

25.9451

Platinum

XPT

1,514.717

1,535.797

Palladium

XPD

2,363.425

2,345.269

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on April 10)

