Demand at deposit auction of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank lower than supply

15 April 2019 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held a deposit auction on April 15, but failed to receive 350 million manats from banks, Trend reports referring to the CBA.

The bank noted that the demand at the auction amounted to 336.1 million manats. The weighted average interest rate on deposit transactions concluded within the auction was 7.70 percent.

The maturity period is 14 days.

The CBA has started to hold deposit auctions since mid-June 2016.

Deposit auction is a tender in which the Central Bank attracts deposits from commercial banks. The main purpose of such auctions is the sterilization of money supply.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 15)

