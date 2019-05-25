Most of daily turnover of Baku Stock Exchange accounts for bonds in secondary market

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 259,200 manats on May 24, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the bonds in the secondary market.

The daily volume of transactions on bonds on the stock exchange amounted to 258,800 million manats.

During the day, deals were concluded on manat bonds of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry (250,100 manats) and dollar bonds of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR ($5,100 – 8,700 manats).

The volume of transactions amounted to 404 manats on the secondary market of shares at BSE. During the day, 202 transactions on shares were concluded.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on May 24)

