Most of daily turnover of Baku Stock Exchange accounts for bonds in secondary market

25 May 2019 08:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 259,200 manats on May 24, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the bonds in the secondary market.

The daily volume of transactions on bonds on the stock exchange amounted to 258,800 million manats.

During the day, deals were concluded on manat bonds of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry (250,100 manats) and dollar bonds of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR ($5,100 – 8,700 manats).

The volume of transactions amounted to 404 manats on the secondary market of shares at BSE. During the day, 202 transactions on shares were concluded.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on May 24)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Foreign gymnasts at European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku speak Azerbaijani (VIDEO) (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan 10:15
Argentina happy with level of bilateral relations with Azerbaijan - ambassador
Politics 09:47
Deloitte: Azerbaijan should count on a moderate price level
Oil&Gas 09:30
Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends iftar ceremony (PHOTO)
Politics 09:14
British trainer: Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena is beautiful
Society 24 May 20:44
Awarding ceremony of winners of European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in junior team competition held in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 24 May 20:21
Latest
China's top banking regulator says yuan bears will suffer 'heavy losses
World 10:17
Foreign gymnasts at European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku speak Azerbaijani (VIDEO) (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan 10:15
Turkmen company extends tender to buy spare parts for mobile connection equipment
Tenders 10:09
Volume of wholesale trade in Uzbekistan amounts to over $ 2 billion
Economy 10:09
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:48
Argentina happy with level of bilateral relations with Azerbaijan - ambassador
Politics 09:47
Nursultan Nazarbayev granted status of life-time Honorary President of Turkic Council
Kazakhstan 09:45
Deloitte: Azerbaijan should count on a moderate price level
Oil&Gas 09:30
Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends iftar ceremony (PHOTO)
Politics 09:14