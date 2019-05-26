VISA: introduction of financial technologies a promising direction for Azerbaijan

26 May 2019 19:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

The development of innovations and financial technologies is a promising direction for the Azerbaijani market, Cristina Doros, Senior Director and Head of Products for CIS & South-Eastern Europe at VISA, told Trend.

"This trend can be observed throughout the CIS region. Using successful global experience in other regions, VISA can, in cooperation with the regulator, provide support to new financial technology players (FinTech) and, together with partners, propose new payment solutions for the market," she said.

According to Doros, VISA strongly contributes to the development of FinTech and supports this trend in the development of the payments market. Furthermore, she noted, VISA aims to unite the FinTech community and its own resources in several ways.

"By connecting to our network, FinTech companies gain access to our global ecosystem. They can use the VisaNet network to maximize their capabilities. We have all the resources to help FinTech companies accelerate the market entry process with our assets and capabilities," she stated.

Also, Doros said that VISA recently announced the FinTech Fast Track global program.

"Under this program, VISA allows companies based in the CEMEA region (Central Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa) to accelerate the process of integrating their innovative payment solutions into the global VisaNet network, and also offers a set of adapted technology solutions and opportunities for company growth," she emphasized.

According to her, the company's global strategy is to open a network to support a wide range of players who are working on new business opportunities.

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trio from Hungary grabs gold medal of European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku
Society 18:49
Azerbaijani team wins gold medal in “Aerobic Dance” within 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships (PHOTO)
Society 18:26
Russian gymnast grabs gold in women individual program at European Championships
Society 15:44
Russian gymnasts rank first in aerobic step competitions within European Championships
Society 15:02
Azerbaijani president congratulates Georgian counterpart
Politics 14:25
Russian gold medalist talks on positive atmosphere at European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships
Society 14:16
Latest
Two deadly blasts kill 3 in Nepal's capital
Other News 19:03
Trio from Hungary grabs gold medal of European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku
Society 18:49
Azerbaijani team wins gold medal in “Aerobic Dance” within 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships (PHOTO)
Society 18:26
Winners among individual men and women, mixed pairs of seniors awarded within European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 18:26
Plane in Germany stuck in tree branches after pilot and wife recovered
Other News 17:26
Hungarian gymnasts win gold medal in mixed pairs program at European Championships in Baku
Society 17:13
Best moments of 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championship finals in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 16:52
Roman Semenov grabs gold in men individual program at European Championships
Society 16:17
Official rate: Prices of foreign currencies remain unchanged in Iran
Business 16:01