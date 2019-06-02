Central Bank of Uzbekistan talks on innovations in payment system (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

A project on payments and payment systems that will ensure the solution of tasks related to legal, technical and technological support of payment systems is to be developed in accordance with the resolution of the president of Uzbekistan, Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan B. Zakhidov told Trend in an interview.

Zakhidov noted that it is necessary to fulfil the tasks of improving the regulatory issues and regulatory support of payment systems. In his words, another task is to create an interbank system of remote customer identification with the ability to integrate with an interdepartmental integration platform of e-government.

Zahidov stated, "Moreover, the further development and widespread use of remote banking services as well as introduction of modern technologies for retail payment systems and online services are also important."

Among other major objectives the Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan named ensuring conditions for the smooth operation of banking information systems and resources, and the continuity of functions including functions for interbank information exchange.

"At the same time, special attention will be paid to ensuring the smooth functioning of the Interbank Payment System and the Clearing System of Central Bank Settlements alongside expansion of their functionality and transition to the round-the-clock operations," he said.

In addition, Zakhidov noted, the presidential decree also provides for the creation of a full-fledged Data Processing Center to ensure the smooth operation of the National Interbank Processing Center, the interbank payment system and the clearing center of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

