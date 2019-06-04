Stable foreign exchange rate positively impacts Iran's stock market

4 June 2019 16:20 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran, Turkey creating bilateral payment mechanism
Economy 17:36
Iran continues to impose tariffs on date exports
Economy 15:46
Iran temporarily bans flights in Tehran’s airspace
Iran 15:23
Iranian company earns over $1.5M from socks exports
Economy 13:05
Official: 3 obstacles standing in Iran’s way for export of non-oil products
Economy 11:52
Export value of Iran's medicinal plants to reach $1B
Economy 10:28
Latest
Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance to auction manat bonds
Finance 17:55
Apple CEO says U.S. scrutiny 'fair,' but rejects idea company is a monopoly
Other News 17:46
Azerbaijan to supply syringes to foreign countries
Economy 17:40
Iran, Turkey creating bilateral payment mechanism
Economy 17:36
Kazakhstan, China progressing with project to make textile fiber from plastic
Economy 17:34
Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency: travel companies need insurance mechanisms
Tourism 17:25
Mexico president expects deal with U.S. before June 10 deadline
Other News 17:17
Over 780 investment projects to be realized in Uzbekistan
Economy 17:02
Armenia fails to see economic benefits of just settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Politics 16:51