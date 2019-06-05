Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for CBA notes

5 June 2019 13:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 112.4 million manats on June 4, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the placement of notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and amounted to 99.4 million manats. The transactions were concluded at the price of 99.4587 manats per note.

The transactions on bonds in the secondary market accounted for about 13 million manats.

During the day, deals were concluded on manat bonds of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on June 5)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

