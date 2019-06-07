SOCAR reduces funds placed in Int’l Bank of Azerbaijan

7 June 2019 15:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR in 2018 reduced the amount of money placed in the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) by 17.4 percent, Trend reports with reference to the consolidated financial report of the company for 2018.

SOCAR placed 1.3 billion manats in the IBA, according to the report.

SOCAR holds funds in leading financial institutions in Azerbaijan, and most of the funds of the company are placed in the IBA.

As of Dec. 31, 2017, the volume of SOCAR funds in the IBA amounted to 1.5 billion manats.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Murat LeCompte: Feasibility studies underway for SOCAR-BP petrochemical complex (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 07:00
SOCAR has no plans to import Iranian oil for Star Refinery
Oil&Gas 6 June 09:54
SOCAR holding audit, considering to buy part of shares of Russia’s Antipinsky Oil Refinery
Oil&Gas 5 June 17:35
SOCAR changes equity share in SOCAR Polymer Investments
Oil&Gas 5 June 13:21
SOCAR increases revenues from oil and gas sale
Oil&Gas 5 June 10:47
SOCAR discloses amount of revenues from activity abroad
Oil&Gas 4 June 19:12
Latest
Azerbaijan’s SOFAZ invests in sovereign bonds of Turkey
Finance 16:13
Iranian companies to provide tires for domestic market needs
Economy 16:09
Iran exports 10% of its products to Afghanistan
Economy 16:03
End of May, PM steps down as Conservative leader
Other News 16:01
Construction of Azerbaijan-Russia bridge nears completion
Economy 15:58
Kazakhstan increases its gold reserves
Economy 15:53
Iran's NIDC announces tender to buy tubing pipes' parts
Economy 15:48
Project worth over $8M to be launched in Kazakhstan
Economy 15:34
U.S. and Russia blame each other for near collision in East China Sea
Other News 15:32