Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

Trend:

Prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on June 14 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 17.1955 manats to 2,286.4405 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.2544 manats to 25.394 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 1.904 manats to 1,383.3920 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 71.247 manats to 2,465.221 manats per ounce.

Precious metals June 14, 2019 June 13, 2019 Gold XAU 2,286.4405 2,269.2450 Silver XAG 25.3940 25.1396 Platinum XPT 1,383.3920 1,381.4880 Palladium XPD 2,465.2210 2,393.9740