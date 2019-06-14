Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

Prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on June 14 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 17.1955 manats to 2,286.4405 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.2544 manats to 25.394 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 1.904 manats to 1,383.3920 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 71.247 manats to 2,465.221 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

June 14, 2019

June 13, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,286.4405

2,269.2450

Silver

XAG

25.3940

25.1396

Platinum

XPT

1,383.3920

1,381.4880

Palladium

XPD

2,465.2210

2,393.9740

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on June 14)

