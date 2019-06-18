Fitch rates Uzbek capital 'BB-'; Outlook Stable

18 June 2019 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Dollar in Uzbekistan rises for 8th weeks in row; euro falls
Finance 17 June 14:39
Uzbek Central Bank talks on reasons behind low inflation (Exclusive)
Finance 17 June 13:39
Uzbekistan ranks second in the world in terms of remittances from Russia
Finance 17 June 11:39
Uzbekistan launches factory for production of jeans
Economy 17 June 11:15
SCO countries want to increase share of national currencies in mutual settlements
Finance 17 June 09:08
Nearly 61% of foreign enterprises of Uzbekistan operate in capital
Economy 15 June 14:58
Latest
Georgia increases monthly salary
South Caucasus 10:34
Azerbaijan's State Veterinary Service to buy machinery, equipment via tender
Tenders 10:19
Iran's forecast on cotton harvest
Business 10:08
Kazakhstan increases cars manufacturing
Economy 09:43
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:42
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Difficult to understand Armenian leadership’s logic
Politics 09:36
French drugmaker Sanofi, Google to use data tech for innovations
Other News 09:34
Central Bank of Iran's policies play important role in USD rate stability
Business 09:28
Managing director: TAP to launch market test on July 1 (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 09:18