Belarus aims to launch various equipment production projects in Uzbekistan

19 June 2019 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku. Azerbaijan, June 19

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Belarus government is interested in industrial cooperation with Uzbekistan and offers to implement large-scale projects for the production of equipment, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Council of Ministers of Belarus.

Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Vladimir Dvornik discussed this topic at a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on bilateral cooperation between Belarus and Uzbekistan on June 18.

“We offer to implement large-scale projects in Uzbekistan for the creation of production of cargo, special and trailed vehicles, buses on gas-engine fuel. Minsk Automobile Plant is ready to take part in the creation of such, with a high degree of localization. There are also prospects for cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry and light industry,” Dvornik said.

With regard to cooperation in the field of agriculture, agreements were reached on the creation of dairy-commodity complexes in Uzbekistan with Uzbekistan’s funding and the involvement of Belarusian design and construction organizations, a complete set of Belarusian equipment.

The Belarusian side also proposes to cooperate more actively in the field of information technology, primarily to establish links between high-tech parks.

Dvornik stated that there is interest in high-quality Uzbek products, primarily fresh and processed fruits and vegetables, nuts, cotton fiber, copper wire and other goods.

Meanwhile, the official delegation from Uzbekistan is in Belarus on June 17-19 to prepare the agenda for the upcoming visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Belarus in August of 2019.

