Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

28 June 2019 10:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

Trend:

Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on June 28 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 21.7005 manats to 2,412.7845 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.091 manats to 26.0143 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 4.1905 manats to 1,386.6220 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 56.202 manats to 2,655.2045 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

June 28, 2019

June 27, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,412.7845

2,391.0840

Silver

XAG

26.0143

25.9233

Platinum

XPT

1,386.6220

1,382.4315

Palladium

XPD

2,655.2045

2,599.0025

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on June 28)

