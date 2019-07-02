Vneshekonobank of Turkmenistan makes new appointment

2 July 2019 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 2

By Huseyn Hasanov- Trend:

Begley Myratnazarov is appointed a Deputy Chairman of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs (Vnesheconombank) of Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to a published decree of the president of the country.

Vnesheconombank of Turkmenistan is the official agent of the country's government on the international capital market and attracts medium-term and long-term foreign loans to finance strategic investment projects.

In 2018, the bank increased its assets by five percent. Net profit growth for this period amounted to 6.2 percent, income increased 1.4 times, growth in the loan portfolio amounted to 8.7 percent, and equity capital increased by 15.67 percent. By the end of 2018, the number of clients reached 436,398 people.

During the past year, the bank signed loan agreements with the German Commerzbank, the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and other financial institutions.

Cooperation agreements were signed with the Dubai Islamic Economic Development Centre, the Abu Dhabi Development Fund, the Al Qamra Holding Group (Qatar), and the Global Projects Development Holding Co. and Riva Development Company (Saudi Arabia).

With the support of the United Nations Development Program, a medium-term bank development strategy was developed, including the introduction of digital banking and a document was prepared on the procedure for lending to projects financed by international and foreign financial institutions.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan introduces MasterCard contactless plastic card
Finance 16:17
Turkmenistan signs MoU with UN Office in the field of emergency response
Economy 14:13
Turkmenistan delivers first batch of gasoline to Afghanistan
Oil&Gas 13:10
Ministry: Number of Turkmen tourists up in Turkey
Tourism 13:01
Turkmen leader to visit Japan
Economy 12:53
Gasoline sales start in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 12:35
Latest
Trump re-election effort drew $54 million in second quarter
World 17:51
Uzbek Neftegazinvest extends tender for supply of spare parts
Tenders 17:46
Sec.-Gen. of Iranian Chamber of Commerce arrives in Azerbaijan
Politics 17:45
Pension payments of Kazakhs increase by over 13%
Finance 17:41
Export of goods by rail from Iran’s Sarakhs county doubles
Business 17:32
Expert: Iran can increase oil exports
Politics 17:26
Dutch PM Rutte hopes agreement will be reached on top EU jobs
Other News 17:25
Uzbekistan may export products of Russian chemical company
Economy 17:21
Iran’s oil offering ends with no trading
Oil&Gas 17:14