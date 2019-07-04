Gold, silver, palladium prices down in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Rovshan Badalov - Trend:

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on July 4 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 13.311 manats to 2,412.8440 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0128 manats to 26.0386 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 11.8745 manats to 1,423.8860 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 6.6895 manats to 2,650.5635 manats per ounce.

Precious metals July 4, 2019 July 3, 2019 Gold XAU 2,412.8440 2,426.1550 Silver XAG 26.0386 26.0514 Platinum XPT 1,423.8860 1,412.0115 Palladium XPD 2,650.5635 2,657.2530