Gold, silver, palladium prices down in Azerbaijan

4 July 2019 10:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Rovshan Badalov - Trend:

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on July 4 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 13.311 manats to 2,412.8440 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0128 manats to 26.0386 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 11.8745 manats to 1,423.8860 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 6.6895 manats to 2,650.5635 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

July 4, 2019

July 3, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,412.8440

2,426.1550

Silver

XAG

26.0386

26.0514

Platinum

XPT

1,423.8860

1,412.0115

Palladium

XPD

2,650.5635

2,657.2530

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on July 4)

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @badalov_rovshan

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 3 July 10:06
Gold, silver prices keep decreasing in Azerbaijan
Finance 2 July 10:09
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 1 July 10:03
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Finance 29 June 12:25
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 27 June 10:44
Prices of precious metals up in Azerbaijan
Finance 25 June 10:18
Latest
Prices of which goods soar in Iran? - statistics
Economy 11:11
Uzbek Ravon Nexia R3 for the first time assembled in Kazakhstan presented in Almaty
Economy 11:08
Lukoil Uzbekistan opens tender to purchase spare parts
Tenders 11:08
Cargo transportation to Azerbaijan via Georgia’s Batumi port revealed
Economy 11:03
Oil supertanker bound for Syria detained in Gibraltar
Arab World 10:50
Energean enters into conditional sale & purchase agreement to acquire Edison Exploration & Production S.p.A
Oil&Gas 10:43
Contactless payment system of Uzbekistan develops rapidly
Finance 10:35
Kazakh Defense Ministry to purchase medical products via tender
Tenders 10:32
EBRD, DEG to allocate 5M euros each for Azerbaijan’s leading supermarket chain
Finance 10:29