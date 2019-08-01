Ranking of Azerbaijani banks’ profit in January-June

1 August 2019 20:49 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Net profit of Azerbaijani bank decreases by 43%
Economy 12 July 13:29
Azerbaijani-Turkish bank increases mortgage lending by over 81%
Economy 10 July 20:42
Liabilities of Azerbaijan's NBC Bank increase
Economy 10 July 15:54
Azerbaijani bank almost doubles cash consumer loans
Economy 6 July 11:03
Azerbaijani bank increases net profit almost 43 times
Economy 5 July 17:00
Major Azerbaijani bank increases net profit by almost 49%
Economy 5 July 15:02
Latest
English town evacuated after water cascades through damaged dam
Europe 21:47
China, EU agree to safeguard Iran nuclear deal
China 21:16
Azerbaijani snipers carry out adjustment fire from weapon in preparation for "Sniper Frontier" int’l contest
Politics 20:54
Public beaches project launched in Baku on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative (PHOTO)
Society 20:51
Azerbaijani president allocates funding for construction of road in Agdash
Politics 20:51
Average monthly salary up in Baku
Society 20:51
WHO: Basic medical care package in Azerbaijan must include emergency medical services
Society 20:38
WHO: Mandatory health insurance package in Azerbaijan must include provision of medicines
Society 20:06
WHO: Azerbaijan taking important steps to strengthen health care system
Society 19:46