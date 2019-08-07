Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for Central Bank’s notes

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 32.2 million manats on Aug. 6, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the placement of notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and amounted to about 25.3 million manats. The transactions were concluded at a price beginning from 99.5158 manats and ending with 101.4657 per note.

Some 89,700 manats accounted for the transactions on bonds in the secondary market.

The volume of repo transactions amounted to 6.8 million manats.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 7)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news