Kazakh tenge weakens against US dollar once again

Weighted average dollar rate during the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange session on August 20, 2019 amounted to 386.92 tenge, meaning that the national currency of Kazakhstan has become 0.26 tenge less expensive, Trend reports with reference to the stock data.

In the exchange offices of Nur-Sultan and Almaty, the maximum selling rate of the American currency was 388 tenge and 389 tenge respectively.

As of August 20, 2019, the official exchange rate set by National Bank of Kazakhstan stood at 386.8 tenge per one US dollar.

On July 26, 2019 the dollar rate during stock session equaled 384.92 tenge, having exceeded its maximal historical record. As of August 8, 2019, one dollar cost 387.73 tenge.

Weighted average dollar rate during the session of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on August 9, 2019, amounted to 387.44 tenge, having strengthened for the first time since the recent breaking of the historical record.

