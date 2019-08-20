Nominal income of Azerbaijani population increases

20 August 2019 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

In January-July 2019, the nominal income of the Azerbaijani population increased by almost 6.6 percent compared to the same period of 2018 and reached 32.2 billion manats, Trend reports on Aug. 20 referring to Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee.

The average per capita income amounted to 3259.7 manats and increased by 5.7 percent.

After making all mandatory and voluntary payments, 29.6 billion manats remained at the disposal of the population in January-July 2019, which is 6.7 percent more than in the same period of 2018.

The average monthly salary increased by 8.2 percent and amounted to 585.2 manats in January-July 2019 compared to the same period of 2018.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 20)

