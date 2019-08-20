Azerbaijan's Central Bank to auction short-term notes

20 August 2019 17:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

An auction for placement of short-term notes of Azerbaijan's Central Bank (CBA) worth 200 million manats will be held at Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on Aug. 20, Trend reports referring to BSE.

According to BSE, securities at a par value of 100 manats each and a maturity period of 28 days will be put up for the auction. The maturity date of the notes is Sept. 18, 2019.

Short-term notes are a tool of monetary policy to regulate money supply in circulation. Only banks can obtain the notes.

In accordance with the requirements, each bank can submit no more than two bids: one competitive and one noncompetitive.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turnover of stock exchange transactions increases in Azerbaijan
Finance 15:52
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for Central Bank's notes
Finance 15:07
Baku Stock Exchange holds auction to place mortgage bonds
Finance 19 August 18:31
Investors retain interest in bonds at Baku Stock Exchange
Finance 19 August 11:52
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for bonds on secondary market
Finance 16 August 20:13
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for repo transactions
Finance 16 August 11:53
Latest
Georgian Industrial Product Price Index increases by 3.2%
Economy 19:14
Azerbaijan’s FMO Group talks reasons for decline in demand for rental plungers for sandwich panels
Economy 19:09
Azerbaijan’s Freshair company talks on participation in construction of big facility in Baku
Economy 19:06
Unexploded cannon shell discovered in Azerbaijan’s Fizuli district (PHOTO)
Society 18:24
Over 1.7 million visitors arrived Azerbaijan in Jan.-July 2019
Business 18:24
Demand for Azerbaijani Finance Ministry’s bonds exceeds supply
Finance 18:23
Uzbek volume of imports from Singapore up 10 times
Economy 18:22
Azerbaijan company to install ventilation systems as part of regional project
Economy 18:02
Brazil police shoot bus hijacker dead in Rio, no hostages hurt
Other News 17:47