IV International Banking Forum underway in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

A two-day IV International Banking Forum, one of the most prestigious financial and banking events in the region, is taking place in Baku with the support of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank, the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) and the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications, Trend reports Nov. 6 from the event.

The forum’s goal is to discuss initiatives and upcoming challenges in the field of transition of the economy to cashless payments, the current situation and future trends in the field of digitization and financial technologies, new banking products, issues of the impact of these processes on further strengthening the financial stability of banks as well as other related topics.

The forum brings together heads of regulatory and control bodies in the financial and banking sector, leading managers of commercial banks and other participants of the financial sector, heads of local and foreign business and public organizations, as well as representatives of international financial institutions and embassies of foreign countries in Azerbaijan, academic circles, companies offering products and services related to the financial and banking sector.

