Russia’s Sberbank, Azerbaijan’s IBA settle debt dispute

7 November 2019 21:57 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

Trend:

Russia’s Sberbank and the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) have settled a dispute over funds owed to Russia’s largest bank by IBA, said Ibrahim Alishov, head of Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA), Trend reports referring to Reuters.

The parties reached an agreement on June 14, 2019, Alishov said.

“According to the terms of the settlement agreement, IBA paid Sberbank $20 million in exchange for securities issued in the name of Sberbank during the restructuring of IBA,” Alishov noted.

“Sberbank withdrew its lawsuit against IBA in a London court,” FIMSA head said, adding that the Moscow arbitration court had lifted a freeze on IBA assets.

In 2017, state-run IBA proposed a plan to restructure $3.3 billion of its debt and said in July it had received approval from creditors holding 93.9 percent of the debt involved.

As part of the restructuring, which was under Azerbaijan’s law, IBA obtained a moratorium from a London court preventing creditors from taking action against it without court permission.

Sberbank, the sole lender of a $20 million facility to IBA, didn’t agree to the restructuring and argued its dealing with IBA was governed by English law. A British court of appeal backed Sberbank in December 2018.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Top 15 Azerbaijani banks in terms of capital for 9 months
Finance 4 November 10:34
Top 15 Azerbaijani banks in terms of loan portfolio volume for 9 months
Finance 4 November 10:32
Int'l Bank of Azerbaijan to introduce new products
Finance 28 October 19:58
Nearly $200K of loan debt written off Kazakh residents
Finance 16 October 16:10
Subsidiary of Russia's Sberbank funded over 2,000 projects in Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Business 9 October 18:05
External debt of Kazakhstan nearly equals 90% of GDP
Finance 3 October 11:34
Latest
Rolls-Royce takes another $1 billion hit to fix problem engine
Other News 21:56
Nine EU countries call for European aviation tax to curb emissions
Other News 21:33
Certain shortage of professional personnel felt in Azerbaijani insurance market - experts
Finance 20:37
Iran's Chabahar launches more high tech fishery
Business 20:17
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry talks suppression of Armenia’s provocation in Germany in connection with Nagorno Karabakh
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:56
Cargo vehicles transshipment volume up by over 400% in Kazakhstan's Kuryk port (Exclusive)
Business 19:49
EBRD participates in corporate bond issue in Georgian lari
Finance 19:14
Iran issued $14 billion foreign investment permits in free zones in 6 years
Business 19:04
Anglo Asian Mining discloses geological exploration activities in contract areas in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Finance 18:48