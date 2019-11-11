Uzbekistan’s exchange rates for Nov. 12-18

11 November 2019 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Central Bank has established new foreign exchange rates, which will be in force from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18, 2019, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank.

According to the bank, US dollar went up by 23.50 soums and amounted to 9490.77 soums. In turn, the single European currency fell by 115.18 soums, and amounted to slightly over 10,455 soums. Russian ruble fell by 31 tiyin (Uzbek cents) and amounted to 148.82 soums.

An increase in exchange rate volatility was observed in August at the auctions of Uzbekistan’s interbank currency market. Since the beginning of the year, the dollar against the sum increased by 12.5 percent - from slightly over 8,336 soums on Jan. 1 to 9,384 soums on Aug. 21. Most of the growth occurred in August, when the dollar rose by 679 soums.

In this regard, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan has ceased to set prices for the sale and purchase of foreign currency.

Prices for the purchase and sale of currency will now be formed on the market independently.

Moreover, from Aug. 20, commercial banks began selling foreign currency in cash through exchange offices.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
S&P affirms Uzbekistan's Tashkent region rating at 'BB-'
Business 12:14
Epsilon boosts gas flow in Uzbek field
Oil&Gas 11:38
Uzbekistan signs $74 M contract with Korean Eximbank
Business 11:15
Daily gas flow boosts in Zhanubiy Tandircha field in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 10:59
Uzbekistan opens first textile trading house in USA
Business 10:21
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for development of modernization project
Tenders 9 November 11:58
Latest
Iran starts placing concrete at Bushehr Atomic Plant's second unit reactor
Nuclear Program 12:38
Georgian wines tasting held in Japan
Business 12:20
S&P affirms Uzbekistan's Tashkent region rating at 'BB-'
Business 12:14
Equinor purchases own shares at Oslo Stock Exchange
Oil&Gas 12:13
Iran installing new machines to increase enrichment
Nuclear Program 12:12
Azerbaijan’s Azneft PU puts out tender to buy broadcast amplifiers
Tenders 11:51
Epsilon boosts gas flow in Uzbek field
Oil&Gas 11:38
Saipem, Daewoo E&C Co ink agreement for onshore projects
Oil&Gas 11:30
Second biggest oil field discovered in Iran's history
Oil&Gas 11:26