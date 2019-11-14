Minister: Number of taxpayers up by over 10% in Azerbaijan

14 November 2019 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

One of the aspects that are given special attention in the implementation of tax reforms in Azerbaijan is the promotion of economic activity, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at theplenary meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament on Nov. 14, Trend reports.

The minister said that during the first 10 months of 2019, the number of individual taxpayers in the country amounted to 44,608 people.

"In other words, an increase of 10.1 percent was recorded in the number of taxpayers. Also, the number of VAT payers increased by 32.9 percent or 5,941 people. The number of facilities increased by 7.3 percent. These are real numbers," Jabbarov said.

