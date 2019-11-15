Taxi fares increase by nearly 13% in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Taxi services fares hit a record high in October 2019 and increased by 12.9 percent year-on-year in Georgia after introduction of the major part of new regulations imposed on taxis, Trend reports citing Georgian media outlets.

It should be noted that average cost of taxi trip in Tbilisi stayed almost unchanged through the recent years in 2012-2016 and was somehow stable, with changes in the range of 3-4 percent.

According to data of Georgian National Statistics Office’s (Geostat) on annual price index, taxi fare was one of the fastest growing commodities and services in October 2019.

Taxi fare increased by 5.77 percent in October 2019 comparing to September 2019.

Moreover, it had been less volatile on the overall price change (inflation), which meant that its real value was decreasing.

