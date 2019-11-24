Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

24 November 2019 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by over 5.1 manat ($3) or 0.5 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,498 manat ($1,469).

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Nov. 11

 -

Nov. 18

2,492.9310

Nov. 12

2,475.5485

Nov. 19

2,499.7650

Nov. 13

2,482.6120

Nov. 20

2,505.5620

Nov. 14

2,490.3470

Nov. 21

2,501.4310

Nov. 15

2,493.2200

Nov. 22

2,490.7805

Average weekly

2,485.4318

Average weekly

2,498.0939

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.2462 manat ($0.14) or 0.85 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 29 manat ($17).

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Nov. 11

 -

Nov. 18

28.7649

Nov. 12

28.7033

Nov. 19

28.9823

Nov. 13

28.7028

Nov. 20

29.1372

Nov. 14

28.8650

Nov. 21

29.1014

Nov. 15

28.8308

Nov. 22

29.06983

Average weekly

28.7754

Average weekly

29.0111

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 45.9 manat ($27) or 2.9 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,537 manat ($904.6).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Nov. 11

 -

Nov. 18

1,516.3235

Nov. 12

1,496.1700

Nov. 19

1,525.4185

Nov. 13

1,483.5050

Nov. 20

1,544.6200

Nov. 14

1,486.6925

Nov. 21

1,557.7100

Nov. 15

1,500.9980

Nov. 22

1,545.0365

Average weekly

1,491.8413

Average weekly

1,537.8217

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 62.2 manat ($36.6) or 2.09 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,977 manat ($1,751).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Nov. 11

 -

Nov. 18

2,933.2650

Nov. 12

2,870.6285

Nov. 19

2,949.5850

Nov. 13

2,900.8545

Nov. 20

2,996.5050

Nov. 14

2,923.3710

Nov. 21

3,011.7030

Nov. 15

2,964.4600

Nov. 22

2,994.2950

Average weekly

2,914.8285

Average weekly

2,977.0706
Related news
Azerbaijani oil prices for Nov. 18-22
Oil&Gas 12:14
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 12:06
Gold, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 22
Finance 22 November 10:37
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 21
Finance 21 November 10:02
Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan on Nov. 20
Finance 20 November 10:07
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Nov. 19
Finance 19 November 10:13
Latest
Azerbaijani oil prices for Nov. 18-22
Oil&Gas 12:14
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 12:06
Record number vote in Hong Kong
China 11:01
34 illegal immigrants with infectious disease deported from eastern Libya
Arab World 10:05
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times on Nov. 23-Nov. 24
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:37
Canada's new foreign minister says he pressed China on detainees
Other News 09:28
Turkey's steel exports to Israel up (Exclusive)
Turkey 09:11
149 migrants rescued in shipwreck off Italian coast
Europe 09:00
Hong Kong voters queue up early over fears of later clashes
Other News 08:32