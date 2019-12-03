Uzbek Commodity Exchange signs tripartite Memorandum with Russian bank

3 December 2019 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Russian minister: Uzbekistan has potential to become second economy after Russia
Business 12:11
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold one-on-one meeting in Baku
Politics 12:04
Central Banks of UAE, Uzbekistan to co-op in improving monetary policy
Finance 11:34
Uzbekistan begins laying Tandircha-Shurtanneftegaz, Chigil-Mubarek gas pipelines
Oil&Gas 09:29
Indian companies to implement projects in Uzbekistan’s pharmaceutical industry
Business 2 December 19:36
Uzbekistan intends to bring export of fruits and vegetables to $2.5 B
Business 2 December 19:15
Latest
Turkmenistan, South Korea strengthen ties in financial sphere
Business 12:32
President Ilham Aliyev receives Russian foreign minister Lavrov (PHOTO)
Politics 12:26
Russian minister: Uzbekistan has potential to become second economy after Russia
Business 12:11
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold one-on-one meeting in Baku
Politics 12:04
Minister: Applying IT, innovations in management expanding in Azerbaijan
ICT 12:00
Flow of tourists from Georgia to Turkey increases by over 10%
Turkey 11:44
Central Banks of UAE, Uzbekistan to co-op in improving monetary policy
Finance 11:34
Italia's Eni awarded its first solar energy project in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 11:30
Period to submit documents for accreditation to conduct exit polls in municipal elections in Azerbaijan ends
Politics 11:27