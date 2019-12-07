Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Nov. 25 1.7 Dec. 2 1.7 Nov. 26 1.7 Dec. 3 1.7 Nov. 27 1.7 Dec. 4 1.7 Nov. 28 1.7 Dec. 5 1.7 Nov. 29 1.7 Dec. 6 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7